Pipe bomb found at home in Englewood

Police said it was the third time in a week they had responded to the home on South Delaware Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An explosive device was found outside a house in Englewood on Monday afternoon.

Englewood Police (EPD) said officers responded to 4945 S. Delaware St. just before 2 p.m. Monday. A resident of the home called police saying they found what they believed was a pipe bomb near their air conditioner.

Officers blocked off South Delaware Street and a shelter-in-place notification was sent to people in the neighborhood, police said. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded and said the pipe bomb was viable. The bomb squad rendered the device safe, EPD said.

Englewood Police's SWAT served a search warrant at the home and evidence was collected, police said.

This was the third time in six days that police had responded to the home. Police said officers first went to the home June 27 after a large firework was set off in the backyard. A person was cited by officers, police said.

Two days later, EPD said officers were dispatched to the home for a possible explosion.

Two men admitted to officers that they made explosives in the garage, police said. The men were arrested on suspicion of possession of explosives or incendiary devices, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

One of the men was released after posting $5,000 bond, police said. The other man who was arrested is still in the Arapahoe County jail, according to police.