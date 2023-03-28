81-year-old man accused of killing wife, daughter with ax

The victims were found Saturday after Reginald Maclaren called 911 saying his wife and daughter had been murdered, according to Englewood Police.

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — Editor's note: This story contains descriptions of a violent double murder that might be disturbing to some readers.

An 81-year-old Englewood man has been arrested on suspicion of killing both his wife and adult daughter with an ax over the weekend, according to the Englewood Police Department.

Reginald Maclaren called 911 around 6 p.m. Saturday and said his wife and adult daughter had been murdered and that he believed he knew the person who killed them, according to police. He went on to say the suspect had used a hammer.

Officers responded to his apartment at 901 Englewood Pkwy., which is in the area of South Santa Fe Drive and West Hampden Avenue. Once inside, officers found Maclaren and the bodies of the two victims that were inside large trash cans on the floor of the living room/kitchen area.

The victims had substantial injuries and showed no signs of life. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that both were killed with an ax. One of them was dismembered with a saw, according to police.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest Maclaren for the murders but did not say what led them to that conclusion. He's expected in court sometime this week.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will identify the victims once the next of kin have been notified.

