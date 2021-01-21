Suspicious item found in Englewood last weekend was 'active explosive device'

The item was found in the football field at Englewood Alternative High School on Jan. 16.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Bomb Squad examined a suspicious device found in Englewood last weekend and determined that it was an active explosive device, according to the Englewood Police Department (EPD).

Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 16, officers with EPD responded to 300 W. Chenango Ave., which is Engelwood Alternative High School, for a report of a suspicious package in the field.

Officers located a device that resembled a pipe bomb in the football field.

Officers secured a perimeter around the item and contacted the Arapahoe County Bomb Squad for assistance. The bomb squad arrived and took possession of the device.

The area was cleared, and no other devices were found in the field, according to EPD.

Upon examination of the device, EPD said Thursday that the bomb squad determined the device was active and team members rendered it safe.

The investigation into who placed the device in the field continues and anyone who has information should call EPD at 303-761-7510.

This is separate from an incident Wednesday when a suspicious package was found at Rotolo Park around 2:40 p.m. Someone reported seeing a man place a cylinder with tape on it near a fence on the north end of the park. Investigators determined it was not a threat.

The two locations are about one mile apart and a spokesperson for EPD said they're "looking at all angles" but have not determined whether the two incidents are connected.

