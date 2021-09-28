Man arrested for Englewood homicide

The victim was found dead after police went to his home on Monday morning for a welfare check.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after a man was found dead inside a home when Englewood police (EPD) responded there for a welfare check earlier this week.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, EPD officers responded to 50 West Hampden Avenue to conduct that check, and found a man dead. It appeared that he may have died from blunt force trauma to his body, EPD said.

Through interviews, detectives developed a person of interest in the homicide and later that same day arrested 27-year-old Lucious Malveaux, Jr. He faces additional charges in addition to first-degree murder and was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail, EPD said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. If you have any information about this homicide, contact EPD at 303-761-7410.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.