1 dead in Englewood, police looking for 3 men seen leaving the area

Englewood Police said the men are persons of interest in the homicide investigation.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Englewood on Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the area of 3100 South Platte River Drive, according to a tweet from the Englewood Police Department. That is near West Dartmouth Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive.

A man died, but police have not said how they believe it may have happened. They did say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Three men were seen leaving the area where the man died. Police said they are looking for those men and they are considered persons of interest in the homicide.

The 3100 block of South Platte River Drive was closed Tuesday night while police investigated the homicide.

The Englewood Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of 3100 South Platte River Drive. One male victim is deceased. The police department is actively seeking three males who were seen leaving the area as persons of interest. The 3100 block is currently closed. — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) August 26, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.