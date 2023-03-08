Denver Police said they found 41-year-old David Barthel shot near 12th and North Yates on Denver's west side on July 9.

DENVER — An Englewood man wants to know who killed his twin brother last month. Denver Police said they found 41-year-old David Barthel shot near 12th and North Yates on Denver's west side on July 9. Michael Barthel, David's brother, remembered him as a calm and kind soul.

"He was an individual that was one-of-a-kind and loved by many and is still loved by many," Michael told 9NEWS on Thursday. "To have some kind of closure on this will help me to rest better at night."

Just before 2:30 a.m. on July 9, police said they responded to a shooting near 12th and North Yates. Authorities found David and said he was shot at least once. A few weeks after his death, authorities released photos of someone they believed was a suspect.

The images appear to be taken from a surveillance video. A light rail stop is just a few yards away from the area where police stated the shooting took place.

"I just can't sleep at night knowing he's walking around and it's just like that," Michael added. "There's got to be somebody out there that knows something."

Michael said he has canvassed the area with hundreds of flyers looking for the suspect. While it appears many have been ripped down, it does not tear away his motivation to find out who did this to his brother.

"We’re not done and we’re not going to be done. We’re going to go back out there, we’ll keep printing out, we’ll keep putting them up.," Michael said. "They can take them down, it’s not going to stop until we do see justice."

Michael said he does not believe his brother knew the suspect. Police said no arrests have been made and said they're still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

