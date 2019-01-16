ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Englewood police officer shot a car thief suspect across the street from Swedish Medical Center Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement.

Police first responded to the parking garage in the 600 block of East Hampden Avenue across from the hospital around 7:45 a.m. in response to a reported occupied stolen vehicle.

According to Englewood PD, when law enforcement arrived, an officer shot one of the suspects, who was taken to a nearby hospital. Another suspect was taken into custody.

A spokesperson for Swedish Medical Center told 9NEWS there is no safety concern inside the hospital and said they're operating normally.

The condition of the suspect shot by police is unknown at this time. No officers were hurt, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Eddie Randle, KUSA

