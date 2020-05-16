x
Englewood police looking for truck stolen with dog inside

The truck was stolen from a Walmart parking lot at around 2 p.m. Friday, police said.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Englewood Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a pickup truck that was stolen with the owner's dog inside.

According to a post on the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Facebook page, someone stole the Dodge truck from the Walmart parking lot at 601 Englewood Parkway at around 2 p.m. Friday.

The dog, named Beatrice, was in the truck at the time, according to the post.

The truck is described as a white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 with Colorado plate CPZ-625. A red and white 2004 Honda CR250R dirt bike was attached to the truck, according to the post.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. 

You can also submit a tip online.

To be eligible for the reward and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line or submit a tip online. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. 