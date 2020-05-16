Englewood police looking for truck stolen with dog inside

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Englewood Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a pickup truck that was stolen with the owner's dog inside.
According to a post on the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Facebook page, someone stole the Dodge truck from the Walmart parking lot at 601 Englewood Parkway at around 2 p.m. Friday.
The dog, named Beatrice, was in the truck at the time, according to the post.
The truck is described as a white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 with Colorado plate CPZ-625. A red and white 2004 Honda CR250R dirt bike was attached to the truck, according to the post.
RELATED: Dave the dog was found; he went missing after his owner was seriously injured in E-470 crash
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
You can also submit a tip online.
To be eligible for the reward and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line or submit a tip online. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.