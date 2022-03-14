Englewood utility payment box break-in warning from police

Utility customers who made a weekend payment with a check are warned to take steps to void any checks placed in the drop box.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Englewood police (EPD) is warning residents about a break-in at the city's utility payment box over the weekend.

In a tweet to residents Monday afternoon they warned that the box, used by residents to pay utility bills, was broken into between when it was checked on Friday at 10:30 a.m. and when it was rechecked at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.

EPD said in the tweet, "In an abundance of caution, we are recommending customers who made a payment this weekend utilizing this drop box to please take the steps to void any checks deposited into the drop box.

The Englewood Police Department (EPD) is currently investigating a break-in that occurred with the Utilities Payment Drop Box located at 1000 Englewood Parkway (East Side of the Building). pic.twitter.com/yQdOSIHgu2 — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) March 14, 2022

The city apologized to residents for the inconvenience and to call utilities at 303-762-2635.

If you have any information about this crime call 303-761-7410.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

