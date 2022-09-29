Man running with rifle arrested in Englewood after shots fired call

A woman was found dead inside a residence in the area of South Elati Street and West Radcliff Avenue.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man who was seen running with a rifle not far from an area where gunshots were reported on Wednesday night was arrested after a woman was found dead nearby.

Englewood Police officers responded to the shots fired call around 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the area near South Elati Street and West Radcliff Avenue, Englewood Police said.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man running west on West Radcliff Avenue carrying a rifle. Officers took that person into custody.

Police later found a woman's body inside a nearby residence. She had been shot, according to police.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. The name of the person taken into custody was not released, and it's not clear whether or how he's connected to the victim.

No other details about the incident were released by Englewood Police.

