Enstrom Candies truck stolen in Denver

Colorado's stolen-vehicle crime spree has hit a Colorado-based confectionery.

DENVER — Denver police are on the lookout for robbers who made a sweet getaway with an Enstrom Candies truck.

The van was taken between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The thieves then used the 2001 GMC Safari panel vehicle to break into cars at 36th and Blake in Denver's Lower Downtown area Wednesday morning.

The toffee truck was parked outside of the Enstrom Candies building at 201 East Cherry Creek Drive when it was stolen.

Semi-retired executive Rick Enstrom told the Denver Gazette that the car thieves broke out a window and hot wired the truck, but he figured they wouldn't get too far.

"There were 4-foot tall pictures of almond toffee all over the panels," said Enstrom.

