Police searching for 3 people in connection with 3 arsons

All of the fires happened within a half-mile of each other in an Erie neighborhood.

ERIE, Colo. — Police said three recent fires in an Erie neighborhood were intentionally set, and now they're looking to identify three people who were caught on security cameras setting at least one of the fires.

The first fire was reported on Thursday, Nov. 11 at around 2 a.m., Erie Police said.

Two more fires were reported Sunday, Nov. 21, according to police.

The arsons happened in the 1700 blocks of Bain and Daily drives, and in the 1600 block of Harris Court, police said. Those locations are all within a half-mile of one another.

Three people were caught on a security camera lighting a fire on the front porch of a home in one of the cases reported Sunday a little after 6 p.m., police said. Police are looking for help in identifying the people.

Police did not have good descriptions of the three people. The people were all wearing dark-colored sweatshirts; the images display the sweatshirts as white, police said.

Anyone with information on the arsons or the people in the photos are asked to call Erie Police through Boulder County dispatch at 303-441-4444.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

