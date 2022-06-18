Driver leaves scene of crash that seriously injured runner, police say

Erie police said they're looking for a white work van with damage to its front end.

ERIE, Colo. — Police are looking for the driver who left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a runner in Erie on Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Erie Police Department (EPD), officers were called to a report of a hit and run crash at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 10 at 8:14 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told police a runner was using the crosswalk heading west on County Road 10 and was struck by a van heading north on County Road 3.

Police said with the force of the impact, the runner was on the hood of the van for at least 15-20 feet.

When the runner fell off, police said, the driver slowed down and then ran over their arm before leaving the scene.

The runner was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, EPD said.

Police said the vehicle is described as a white work van with a gray bumper that is likely to have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-441-4444 and ask to speak to an EPD officer.

