Erie Police investigate pipe bomb threat at King Soopers

The store located at 1891 State Highway 7 was evacuated Friday morning while officers investigated. No threat was found, police said.

ERIE, Colo. — Erie Police investigated a pipe bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a King Soopers Friday morning.

Around 9 a.m., officers were called out to the store located at 1891 State Highway 7.

Around 9:30 a.m., police said bomb dogs were heading to the scene to investigate the threat, and no entry is allowed into the store.

At 10:18 a.m., police said an evacuation was issued for the King Soopers and that bomb technicians were entering the store.

At 11:50 a.m., police said the scene was clear, no threat was found and the store had reopened.

Thank you to all agencies that responded: Aurora, Boulder County, Lafayette City, Boulder City, @MVFireRescue #ErieCOPolice pic.twitter.com/kS02uDjPUJ — Erie CO Police (@ErieCOPolice) April 21, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



