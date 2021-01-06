Coloradan pleads guilty to entering the Capitol during the insurrection

Logan Grover from Erie faces up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing for entering the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An Erie man has agreed to plead guilty for taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Logan Grover agreed to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building, according to court records. He had originally been charged with four counts including violent entry and disorderly conduct, disorderly and disruptive conduct, and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Grover faces up to six months in prison, up to five years of probation and a fine of up to $5,000 for the parading charge. Grover also agreed to pay $500 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol for damages. The Capitol building suffered more than $2.7 million in damages during the Jan. 6 riot.

Grover had been scheduled to proceed to go to trial in August.

The video above is from April 2021 when Grover was originally charged.

Grover flew to Washington on Jan. 4 to attend former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, according to a court document.

Grover posted on Facebook on Jan. 5, "If you accept the reality that the election was stolen, than you cannot accept Biden as the new president - & neither can I...which is why I flew to DC yesterday. I fought for this nation. Brothers & Sisters lost limbs & life for this nation. I won't sit idle while the nation is stolen some insane, slow motion, treasonous insurrection."

Later in the post, Grover wrote, "I have no interest in violence. Sadly, I recognize that violence is highly likely. I'm not certain what's going to happen tomorrow. I am certain I need to be here."

Court documents said Grover attended the "Stop the Steal" rally and then went back to his hotel room before heading to the Capitol. He arrived at the Capitol at 2:45 p.m.

Grover took pictures of the rioters that were climbing the inauguration stage and scaffolding, including taking selfies with the crowd in the background, court documents say.

Grover walked to the east side of the building and entered the Rotunda at approximately 3:15 p.m. He and a group of others pushed past U.S. Capitol Police officers who were trying to push people out and prevent them from entering, court documents say.

He left the Rotunda at approximately 3:21 p.m. and left the Capitol at 3:32 p.m. Grover remained on the east side of the Capitol grounds until 5:06 p.m., court documents say.

Grover's sentencing is scheduled for December 2. He is one of 15 Coloradans, according to 9NEWS' case tracking, that has been charged with taking part in the insurrection last January. He is the fifth Coloradan to plead guilty, according to our records.