Erie Police warn drivers after impersonator pulls over teen driver

The impersonator pulled over a teenage girl driver on Monday on Weld County Road 3, Erie Police said.

ERIE, Colo. — A police impersonator pulled over a teenage girl driver on Monday morning just northeast of Erie and complimented her on her student driver magnets, according to the Erie Police Department (EPD).

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Weld County Road 3 south of Highway 52. A black vehicle with flashing emergency lights instructed the juvenile driver to pull over, EPD said in a news release.

A man wearing a baseball cap and a mask exited the vehicle and complimented the teenage driver on her student driver magnets. He didn't ask for her license or vehicle paperwork, according to the release.

EPD confirmed that there were no traffic stops conducted in that area by any law enforcement agency at that time.

Police said they didn't have a description of the impersonator and that there was no further information.

EPD advised drivers to "trust your instincts." If a driver questions a traffic stop, EPD said they should call 911, turn on their hazard lights and continue driving, ideally to the nearest police or fire station. Follow the instructions of 911 dispatchers, who can determine whether a stop is legitimate, EPD said.

