ERIE, Colo. — Erie police early Sunday morning were called to the Erie Highlands neighborhood, south of Erie Parkway and west of CR5, on a report of a home invasion robbery, the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said three suspects entered the home by removing the window screen and entering an unlocked ground-level window. The suspects stole several items of value.

The residents were not injured, police said.

The Erie Police Department is investigating this incident and has not identified suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Boulder County Dispatch at 303-441-4444 and ask to speak with an Erie Police Officer.

