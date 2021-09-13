Suspect swiped stolen credit cards in Erie, used them in Westminster

Erie Police said the man used one of the stolen cards at a Westminster gas station after swiping them out of two cars in the area.

ERIE, Colo. — Surveillance video showed a man using a stolen credit card at a Westminster gas station after stealing credit cards out of three cars in Erie, and police said they need help identifying the suspect.

Erie Police (EPD) asked the public to help them identify the suspect, who broke into two cars in the Erie area. He took the cards and other items around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 in the 500 block of Polaris Circle, and then broke into one more car in the 900 block of Grenville Circle, according to police.

Police described a car that the suspect is connected to as an older model, white Subaru Legacy with gray side-skirt trim.

EPD asked anyone who knows the person pictured or has any information about the incidents to contact the department through Boulder County Dispatch at 303-441-4444 and reference case number 21-1822 and 21-1823.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.