Erie police looking for suspect accused of attempted murder, arson

Kersey Miller is accused of assaulting a victim, then later throwing a Molotov cocktail into that victim's home.

ERIE, Colo. — Erie police are looking for a suspect who is facing charges of attempted murder, arson and assault for a series of crimes he is accused of committing over the weekend.

On Friday, Erie police said they believe Kersey Miller, 29, damaged a vehicle in the Erie Highlands neighborhood with a high-powered pellet or BB gun.

Then, on Saturday afternoon, Miller is suspected of assaulting someone behind the Erie Post Office at 150 Wells Street. The victim, who knows Miller, told police Miller fled the area in a stolen vehicle.

Early Monday morning, the same victim reported to police that he awoke to a loud bang and fire in his home. Police said this was caused by a Molotov cocktail that was thrown into the home.

Police said the same stolen vehicle was seen fleeing the scene Monday morning. That vehicle has since been recovered in Lafayette, according to Erie police.

Erie police said they have been in communication with Miller but don't know where he is and are asking for help finding him. They said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Miller is described as just over 6-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Miller’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 303-441-4444.