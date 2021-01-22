Suspect charged in 2019 murder of father of 3

Michael Bettale has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Erik McAllister, who leaves behind three young sons.

DENVER — A suspect is in custody for the 2019 murder of a 41-year-old father of three who was shot and killed outside a bar off West 38th Avenue and Tennyson Street.

The Denver District Attorney's Office confirms the suspect, identified as Michael Bettale, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation for his alleged role in the death of Erik McAllister.

Bettale has also been charged with weapon possession by a previous offender.

Last year, an anonymous donor helped increase the reward for information about McAllister’s death to $4,000.

McAllister was found with a gunshot wound outside of the Beer Depot at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2019. He later died at the hospital.

According to previous 9NEWS reporting, police did not have a description of a potential suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

Bettale is due in Denver court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 27.

According to inmate records, he is being held at the Downtown Detention Center without bond. Bettale has been in custody since November, those records also say.

Racheal Dowd, McAllister's aunt, said he was a traffic control supervisor at WS Barricade and managed over 65 employees.

"His loss is devastating to the company and all of his employees," she wrote to 9NEWS. "He is loved and missed by our immediate family and extended family as well."

McAllister leaves behind countless friends, a wife of 16 years and three young sons.

Dowd called Bettale's arrest a "big victory, especially when at times it seemed like there was no hope."

"We still have a long road to go, and hopefully we will get justice for Erik," she said.