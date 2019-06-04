WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office on Friday took into custody a man suspected of carjacking a pickup and leading deputies on a pursuit through fields until he crashed into an irrigation ditch.

The Sheriff's Office says Jamie Poe, 27, escaped from Community Corrections after he cut off his ankle monitor and stole a red GMC pickup from the driver by force in the parking lot of JBS in Greeley.

Later Friday, deputies located the vehicle near the intersection of Weld County Roads 78 and 61, northeast of Greeley. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect drove off through fields in an attempt to lose the deputies.

The pickup lost control and crashed in an irrigation ditch, the sheriff's office said. The suspect fled on foot and was taken into custody in the 37000 block of Weld County Road 53.

Poe faces several charges including robbery, motor vehicle theft and hit-and-run. He is in custody at the Weld County Jail.

The Greeley Police Department will investigate the theft of the pickup and Poe's escape from Community Corrections, according to the Sheriff's Office.

