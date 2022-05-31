Police search for teen escapee in Lakeside

A shelter in place was issued while deputies search for a teen escapee accused of stabbing a guard during a dentist visit, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

LAKESIDE, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is assisting in a search for a teen who escaped custody while being transported for a dentist appointment, according to JCSO.

JCSO is searching for a 17-year-old who is accused of stabbing a guard while at the dentist's office, JCSO tweeted. The office is located at 5801 W. 44th Ave. in Lakeside, according to JCSO.

The area around the 5500 block of West 44th Avenue was closed down as crews searched for the escapee.

A shelter in place has been issued for the area, according to JCSO.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.







Call 911 if Juan Ocegueda is seen. 17 yo juvenile. Escapee from Platte Valley Youth facility. Wearing white shirt, tan pants. Stabbed guard while at dentist office, 5801 W 44th Ave, Lakeside. Guard’s condition is unknown. Shelter in place issued for area. Heavy police presence. pic.twitter.com/9VT9InAAvE — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) May 31, 2022

