Police search for teen escapee in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is assisting in a search for a teen who escaped custody while being transported for a dentist appointment, according to JCSO.
JCSO is searching for a 17-year-old who is accused of stabbing a guard while at the dentist's office, JCSO tweeted. The office is located at 5801 W. 44th Ave. in Lakeside, according to JCSO.
The area around the 5500 block of West 44th Avenue was closed down as crews searched for the escapee.
A shelter in place has been issued for the area, according to JCSO.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.
> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.