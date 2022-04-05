Escapee recaptured after walking away from federal prison work camp

Frank Elliot, who is serving a 15 year sentence for a federal drug conviction, was recaptured in Grand Junction on Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

A man serving a 15-year sentence in federal prison in Colorado was taken back into custody Tuesday after walking away from a work camp, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) first noticed Frank Elliott was missing from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood during a headcount at 10 a.m. on Sunday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Authorities are not sure when exactly Elliott, who was convicted on drug charges out of South Dakota, walked away from the camp, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Investigators discovered Elliott went to Grand Junction, but are not sure how he traveled to that area, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Elliott was found in a park near a bus station in Grand Junction by deputy marshals and Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agents, and the U.S. Marshals Service said it's believed he was trying to travel back to Denver.

The investigation into Elliott's escape and time out of prison is ongoing, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

“The U.S. Marshals would like to thank the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and other local and federal partners for their assistance in the quick capture of Frank Elliott.” said U.S. Marshal David A. Weaver of the District of Colorado.

