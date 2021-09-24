Estes Park officer found dead after search warrants served at his home

The officer, identified as Eric Rose, 61, was found dead just after 9 p.m. Thursday after search warrants were served at his home.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — An officer with the Estes Park Police Department (EPPD) who was a suspect in a domestic violence incident was dead after an hours-long standoff at a home on Thursday, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

He was identified Friday afternoon as Eric Rose, 61, of Estes Park. The Larimer County Coroner's Office said the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

About 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23, the EPPD chief contacted LCSO and asked for the 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to be activated to assist his agency.

He made the request because a current EPPD officer was accused in a domestic violence incident that occurred Sept. 17 within the town limits of Estes Park.

CIRT was ultimately activated with the LCSO as the lead investigative agency. On Thursday afternoon, family members were interviewed about the allegations and investigators received information that the involved officer was at his home with two family members.

Several attempts were made to contact the officer without success, according to LCSO.

The other two family members were removed from the residence safely and based on circumstances developed through the interviews, search warrants were drafted for the officer’s residence.

The LCSO All-Hazards/Crisis Response Team and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served the search warrants at the officer’s residence at approximately 9:15 p.m.

It was at that time that the officer was found Rose dead inside the home.

EPPD Police Chief Wes Kufeld released the following statement:

"Captain Eric Rose was a dedicated officer with our department for over 26 years, and a highly respected member of our command staff. He began his law enforcement career with our agency, when we hired him in May of 1995. He was a born leader who was always community-focused and service-oriented. He was a pillar of the community-oriented policing in which our department prides itself. As Emergency Manager he led our community through floods, fires and so much more. His work positively impacted the safety and sustainability of our community for its residents and visitors. This entire situation is a shock to our team, and I can’t begin to describe the heartache we are feeling. Please keep Eric’s family in your hearts and prayers."

The CIRT investigation into the Sept. 17 incident will continue and the results will be presented to the district attorney.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS