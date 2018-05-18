The Estes Park Police Department and FBI investigated an international kidnapping case in April and is now warning residents who may be targeted in similar crimes.

According to the Estes Park Police Department, three Estes Park residents were traveling to Mexico in April and were involved in an extortion/kidnapping scam.

During the trip, the residents, who are U.S. citizens, were contacted by a Mexican cartel member who told them he was watching them. The cartel member instructed them to stay in their hotel room, with the threat of death if they were to come out.

It is believed the cartel used real-time information about the residents in order to instill fear.

While the residents were in their hotel room, the cartel began extorting money from family members in Estes Park in order to release their family from Mexico.

The Estes Park Police Department and FBI Denver Division assisted the family members in negotiating with the cartel until law enforcement in Mexico could locate and safely recover the three persons from the hotel.

Further investigation revealed the cartel was more than 500 miles away from the hotel. The cartel used intimate details about the family obtained with "advanced technological tactics."

According to the Estes Park Police Department, the cartel's scheme lasted several days. The threats convinced those in the hotel that their lives were in physical danger even though the cartel was far away.

The Estes Park Police Department and FBI Denver Division are now warning Coloradans about "digital kidnappings." In most of these cases, the cartel members will instruct family members not to contact law enforcement.

The law enforcement agencies strongly advise you to contact them immediately if you experience a similar extortion scheme. The Estes Park Police Department may be reached at (970) 586-4000 and the FBI Denver Division may be reached at (303) 629-7171.

