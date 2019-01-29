GREELEY, Colo. — A man in Evans has been convicted of causing the death of his infant daughter in 2016.

A jury found Edward Berdan, 33, guilty after eight hours of deliberation on Monday, three years to the day after his daughter Alexis died.

Berdan was caring for Alexis alone on Jan. 20, 2016, according to a release from the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

When his wife returned home from work that evening she found their daughter unresponsive and rushed her to the Medical Center of the Rockies, the release says.

Alexis was flown to Children's Hospital Colorado where doctors discovered she had 10 broken ribs, a severe brain injury, bleedings in her brain and retinal hemorrhaging, according to the release.

She was in the hospital for eight days and died on Jan. 28, 2016.

Berdan was arrested and charged with one count of Child Abuse Resulting in Death for the death of his Alexis.

“There are no winners here,” Deputy District Attorney Arynn Clark said in the release. “A biological father was convicted of violently killing his three-month-old daughter."

A sentencing hearing for Berdan has been scheduled for March 25 at 8:30 a.m. He faces 16 to 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.