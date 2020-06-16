Evans man accused of traveling to Nebraska to meet 'girl' for sex

Tyler Norton, 26, was arrested Monday at a gas station where he had arranged to meet someone he thought was a 15-years-old girl, according to investigators.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — An Evans man was arrested in Nebraska after he traveled there to have sex with someone he thought was an 15-year-old girl, according to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

Tyler Norton, 26, had actually been communicating online with an undercover investigator with NSP.

On Monday, when Norton arrived for the arranged meeting at a gas station in North Platte, he was arrested for enticement by electronic communications.

North Platte is located in western Nebraska off Interstate 80. It's about 234 driving miles from Evans, Colorado, where Norton lives.

He was taken to the Lincoln County Jail where he's being held on charges of obscene communication and child pornography.