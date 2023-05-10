Man in Evans pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation

Christopher Skyberg was arrested in June following a two-month investigation, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said at the time.

EVANS, Colo — An Evans man on Monday pleaded guilty to child sexual exploitation after the parents of a 15-year-old girl contacted deputies about him last year, according to court documents.

Christopher Skyberg, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, which are both felonies, according to court documents.

Skyberg was arrested in June following a two-month investigation, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said at the time.

The investigation began in late April 2022, when deputies were contacted by the parent of a 15-year-old girl about a suspicious man who was contacting her daughter via email and asked to meet her for sexual purposes, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators identified Skyberg as the suspect and learned he had been communicating with the girl via email and text messages, the sheriff's office said.

The mother gave the girl's cellphone to investigators, who continued to communicate with Skyberg while posing as the 15-year-old girl, according to the sheriff's office.

Skyberg wrote in texts to the investigator posing as the girl that he wanted to have sex with her and knew that she was underage, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators arranged a meeting with Skyberg at a Windsor hotel, where he was taken into custody.

Skyberg will be sentenced on July 6.

