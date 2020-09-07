Man wanted after fatal Evans shooting

Angel Calderon-Villegas is accused of fatally shooting a man in a parking lot early Wednesday morning.

EVANS, Colo. — A man is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Evans earlier this week, according to the Evans Police Department (EPD).

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 45-year-old Angel Calderon-Villegas, who is considered armed and dangerous, according to EPD. He drives a white, Ford F-250 utility truck.

If you see him or his pickup truck, EPD said to call 911 immediately and do not attempt to apprehend him.

Around 7:30 a.m. on July 8, EPD responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 49th Street and found a man's body. That's near 49th Street and Stone Gate Drive.

EPD said it determined there was a dispute between the victim and Calderon-Villegas, which resulted in him shooting and killing the victim in a parking lot.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with any information should call EPD at 970-339-2441.