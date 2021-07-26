Jury selection begins for trial in 1984 killing of Bennett family

The trial of Alex Christopher Ewing is expected to last three weeks. He's accused of killing three members of an Aurora family.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Prosecutors and defense attorneys worked through the day Monday to pick jurors who will hear the case against a man accused of bludgeoning to death three members of an Aurora family in 1984.

Alex Christopher Ewing, 60, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa.

Although the murder weapon was never found, investigators believe the victims were killed with a hammer. The couple’s younger daughter, 3-year-old Vanessa, was severely beaten and critically injured but survived.

The jurors had already filled out an extensive questionnaire before they reported to the Arapahoe County Justice Center to be questioned in-person by prosecutors and defense attorneys, a process known as voir dire.

In the courtroom on Monday, prospective jurors were asked what TV shows they watched, whether they’d seen news coverage of the case and whether sitting through what is expected to be a trial of three weeks or longer would be an undue hardship.

Several people said they would have trouble paying bills if they missed time from work. Two parents said that they would have difficulty finding day care. One man said he had a medical procedure scheduled that will conflict with the trial.

But the question that prospective jurors heard over and over was this: Can you be fair and impartial?

Ewing was serving a sentence in Nevada for a late-night ax-handle attack on a couple in Henderson when a DNA hit identified him as a possible suspect in the Bennett murders, which had long been cold.

After a 20-month extradition fight, he was returned to Colorado in February 2020 to face charges in this case and the killing of Patricia Louise Smith in Lakewood a week earlier.

Ewing faces multiple counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Smith, a 50-year-old interior decorator who was raped and beaten to death in the townhouse she shared with her daughter and grandchildren. That killing, which occurred six days before the Bennett murders, was carried out with an auto-body hammer.

Ewing is scheduled to go on trial in that case in October.

