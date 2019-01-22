MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police arrested former Dallas Cowboy Darren McFadden after finding him asleep at the wheel in a Whataburger drive-thru early Monday morning.

A Whataburger employee called police just after midnight about a man who was asleep in the drive-thru at the restaurant in the 9000 block of West University Drive.

McFadden was charged with DWI and resisting arrest. He was released from the Collin County Jail on bond later in the day.

McFadden, who played college football at the University of Arkansas, retired from the NFL in November 2017 after a 7-year career. He played his final three seasons with the Cowboys, rushing for 1,089 yards and catching 40 passes in 2015.