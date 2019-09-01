A former Lakewood Police Department agent arrested in early December on sex assault charges has now been arrested in Lakewood on suspicion of attempted sexual assault, according to law enforcement.

Randall Butler, 37, was first arrested in Denver on Dec. 5, 2018, after reportedly sexually assaulting a woman he offered to give a ride home in November.

When Lakewood PD first heard of the allegations against Butler in Denver, they placed the officer on administrative leave, police said. He later resigned. According to Lakewood police, he'd been with the department since 2013.

He was out on bond before his run-in with Lakewood PD.

According to Lakewood police, Butler was arrested Tuesday around 7 p.m. on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and other crimes. He is believed to have engaged in unlawful sexual contact with a woman he'd offered a ride to back in June, police said - separate from the November Denver incident.

Detectives with the department reportedly said he is being held on suspicion of criminal attempt sex assault, unlawful sexual contact, first-degree official misconduct and official oppression.

Lakewood PD confirmed to 9NEWS this victim came forward after hearing about Butler's December arrest.

Police are asking that anyone with any information on Butler’s actions while a member of the Lakewood Police Department to call 303-763-6800.

