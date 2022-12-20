Teacher accused of sexually assaulting exchange student

The Colorado Department of Human Services referred a report to the Adams County Sheriff's Office involving a teacher and a 15-year-old exchange student.

STRASBURG, Colo. — A teacher at Strasburg High School who was hosting an exchange student is now accused of sexually assaulting that student, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 22, a detective assigned to the Eastern Plains Section learned about a report of sexual abuse. The report was referred to the sheriff's office by the Colorado Department of Human Services.

The report involved a 15-year-old exchange student and the host adult, 66-year-old Clifford Smith, who is also a teacher at Strasburg High School.

After an investigation, the case was reviewed by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office which filed charges.

The charges against Smith include:

1 count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust – pattern of abuse

1 count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

Court records indicate that the alleged abuse occurred between August and November of this year.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Smith who was taken into custody on Dec. 19 and booked into the Adams County Detention Facility.

9NEWS has reached out to Strasburg High School to ask about Smith's current employment status but has not yet heard back.

