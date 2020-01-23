DENVER — Closing arguments are expected Thursday afternoon in the trial for a man accused of leveling an apartment complex in Denver's Baker neighborhood in 2018.

Todd Perkins, 57, has been on trial since last Wednesday for an explosion that left behind a pile of rubble at what up until Aug. 14, 2018 was a seven-unit multiplex off North Santa Fe Drive and West 4th Avenue.

Prosecutors have been laying out their case and on Thursday morning they wrangled with defense attorneys over jury instructions ahead of the defense making its case. They're expected to call at least one witness. It's not yet known if Perkins himself will take the stand.

Perkins is charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson for the explosion that left two people in critical condition and seven others injured.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Perkins had recently been fired as the building’s handyman and was looking for revenge. His public defenders claimed that the man sitting stoically in the courtroom was a scapegoat who was unfairly targeted because he’s different.

“He doesn’t have the best manners,” Colorado State Public Defender Victoria Eidsmo said. “He’s short, uncouth, he’s rude, none of the tenants really like him, and when this building blows up, all the tenants point their fingers at Mr. Perkins.”

Prosecutors also claimed that Perkins intentionally caused the explosion, unscrewed a natural gas line and brought a gas can into one of the units. His defense says it’s not unusual for a handyman to be inside an apartment and said he was resetting the breakers.

Both sides concede it’s not known what Perkins was doing in one of the units before the explosion. There's no surveillance.

Perkins, who has pleaded not guilty, had been living in a trailer-turned-cabin behind the multiplex where the explosion occurred. He has been held in the Downtown Detention Center since his arrest in February 2019.

