Colorado Springs man pretends to be a massage therapist, arrested for sex assault

Police said they have found information that unreported sexual assaults may have occurred with additional clients.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man pretending to be a massage therapist was arrested Wednesday for sexually assaulting a woman, said Colorado Springs Police Department.

The incident was called in on May 25 by a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by her massage therapist, Raymond Welling, in his business/home located at 735 North Walnut St.

After an investigation, the CSPD Sex Assault Unit said they have reason to believe there are unreported sexual assaults that may have occurred with other clients.

He was arrested with sexual assault and fake medical exam charges, which is a class 3 felony.

CSPD said anyone can contact them at 719 -444-7000, or if they wish to remain anonymous, they may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-444-7000, or callers can remain anonymous by submitting tips through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward. You can contact them at 719-634-7867 or submit tips online.

Though Welling claimed to have a certification referred to as ROLFING, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies said that he is not a licensed massage therapist.





