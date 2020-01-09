2 family dogs die after eating poisoned meat, sheriff's office says

Both dogs showed traces of a "specific poison" in the bloodstreams, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

EL JEBEL, Colo. — Two family dogs quickly became very ill and later died after eating meat that was laced with poison, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office (ECSO).

On Aug. 27, deputies with ECSO and Eagle County Animal Control officers responded to an area near the El Jebel Mobile Home Park to investigate after the dogs became ill.

The owners said their dogs had been outside in the family yard for a short time and when they were let back inside, one dog immediately began acting strangely and became very sick.

The dog then vomited some suspected chicken meat which the family had not fed to the dogs. Soon after, a second dog also became sick who had eaten the same suspect meat, according to ECSO.

Both dogs continued to be sick and acted strangely which prompted the family to take them to a vet clinic.

The first dog that was pronounced dead at the clinic within a few hours of being poisoned, ECSO said.

The second dog's condition continued to worsen and had to be put down the following day.

Blood tests taken from both dogs showed traces of a "specific poison" in their bloodstreams, according to investigators. They did not say what that poison was. Additional testing is being done.

Eagle County Crime Stoppers is assisting deputies with ECSO who are looking for any information leading to the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information have any information should call the ECSO at 970- 328-8500.

They can also remain anonymous through Eagle County Crime Stoppers by calling 970-328-7007 or 1-800-972-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com