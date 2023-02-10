Family of Iraqi refugee killed in carjacking plead for answers

His family told 9NEWS they came to the United States 10 months ago as refugees looking for a better life.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is still looking for those responsible for killing an Iraqi refugee. Ahmed ZainAldeen was shot while trying to stop a group of people from stealing his car. His family told 9NEWS they came to the United States 10 months ago as refugees looking for a better life.

"We are extremely devastated and we feel lost. No one from the law enforcement has contacted us. My son got murdered at 9:30 p.m. in front of my eyes. I want to know what sin he committed for him to get murdered like this?" ZainAldeen's mother, Bushra Hadi said.

Nearly two weeks ago, on Sept. 19, Bushra's son, ZainAldeen, was shot and killed while trying to stop a group from stealing his car just feet away from their home.

The suspects took off in ZainAldeen's car, investigators later found it but have not been able to locate those responsible.

The sheriff's office released photos of two persons of interest. Authorities said the two people of interest used a debit card from a stolen car they found close to where ZainAldeen was killed.

"We don't only want the American people to care, we want the government to also care. We want our state Governor to care about our case," Ahmed's father, Maath ZainAldeen said.

Arapahoe Sheriff Investigators want to question two individuals identified as Persons of Interest in a deadly carjacking... Posted by Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 28, 2023

The sheriff's office said those persons of interest have not been found. ZainAldeen's family worried their son's case has been forgotten, while his absence is all they can remember. ZainAldeen's bed is still made up in the room he shared with his brother, photos of him are found throughout the family's living space and his hopes of a better life in a new home are all his family thinks about.

"It was his dreams and goals to finish his education but his dreams were stolen from him," his mother Bushra, said.

9NEWS did reach out to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office this afternoon to share the family's concerns about communication but have not heard back.

The family is also concerned with their own safety. ZainAldeen's father said at night before they go to sleep, they barricade themselves by sliding their couch in front of their front door.