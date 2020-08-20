Family of couple killed in Aurora parking lot issues statement

Jossline and Joseph Roland were shot and killed in a parking lot in southwest Aurora on Aug. 14.

AURORA, Colo. — Jossline Roland and her husband Joseph were killed in a parking lot in west Aurora last Friday. Both died of gunshot wounds and their deaths were classified as homicides, according to the Arapahoe County coroner.

The family of the couple issued a statement and set up a GoFundMe page Thursday:

“We would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of support for our family, and especially for respecting our privacy during this difficult time while we continue to grieve and make necessary arrangements. This has allowed us to effectively prepare for the overwhelming support and love so many have already shown. Today we would like to acknowledge and authorize the following GoFundMe for those who would like to show their support this way. We continue to ask for our privacy during this time so we may focus on the needs of our family.”

Just before midnight on Aug. 14, officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to the 11700 block of East Cornell Circle, which is a residential complex west of South Peoria Street and north of South Parker Road.

They located the couple who had both been shot. They were taken to a hospital, where they died of their injuries, according to APD.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Aurora Police Department homicide unit at 303-739-6077, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.