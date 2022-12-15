Family of murder victim furious about killer's release

"What's the purpose of a life sentence if you're going to let them out early?" Carol Cossio said.

DENVER — For the past 29 years, the Christmas season has been extremely difficult for Carol Cossio and her son, George. Earlier this week, it became even more difficult.

"It feels like we're being victimized all over again," George Cossio said.

On Dec. 2, 1993, George's sister, Yvonne, was shot to death in front of her 3-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son on the front lawn of their Denver home.

"Good mother. Big heart. She would do anything for anyone," George Cossio said. "There was this kid who was infatuated with her and she pretty much didn't want anything to do with him."

That "kid," 17-year-old Jerome Perea, was arrested soon after Yvonne was killed.

"He lured her out to the car. Pulled out a gun. Her kids were on the porch. She screamed, ran and he shot her in the back and she fell and he went and shot her in the head," George Cossio said.

Perea was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But in 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that juvenile murderers must be eligible for parole. So in 2017, Perea was resentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.

Then, a few days ago, over the vigorous objections of Yvonne Cossio's brother and mother, the Colorado Board of Parole and Gov. Jared Polis granted Perea an early release, a decision Yvonne's family described as infuriating, confusing and deeply hurtful.

"He's being released more than 10 years early," George Cossio said. "I just couldn't believe it. I was in shock. I just can't believe they're releasing him, with the severity of the situation. It's mind-boggling "

In a written statement, a spokesperson for the parole board said, "Mr. Perea met the requirements under the statute to participate in the Juveniles and Young Adults Convicted as Adults Program (also known as JYACAP), and he successfully completed that program. In accordance with the statute, his case was reviewed and he was granted parole."

The exact date of Perea's release has not yet been announced.