Family wants Tesla charger death investigation moved away from Edgewater Police

Adam Fresquez's family said the investigation into their son's death has taken too long and has been fraught with problems.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDGEWATER, Colo. — The family of Adam Fresquez pressed Edgewater City Council Tuesday night to urge the city’s police department to pass along the investigation into his death to another investigative agency, amid a potential state investigation of the department.

Fresquez was shot and killed near a Tesla charger outside the Edgewater Public Market on May 3. Authorities said Fresquez and another man were having an argument that escalated to shots being fired. The other man who was involved left the scene but later called 911 to report his involvement. He was taken into custody but later released.

The family's request comes after the First Judicial District Attorney, Alexis King, wrote to Attorney General Phil Weiser in late June, referring allegations of potential misconduct for a possible investigation. In the letter, King said there were incidents where Edgewater police officers may have violated constitutional rights and privileges of Coloradans. She mentions concerns of another death investigation where evidence may have been tampered with or destroyed.

But on Wednesday, Edgewater Police Chief Eric Sonstegard told 9NEWS by e-mail there is no Attorney General investigation.

Lawrence Pacheco, a spokesman for Weiser, said the office cannot comment on or confirm an investigation.

A spokeswoman for King said to her office’s knowledge the A.G.’s office is still reviewing reports and documents submitted by the First Judicial District Attorney.

“We have not received any information that they declined to investigate,” spokeswoman Brionna Boatright said by text message.

“The unfortunate truth is the Edgewater Police Department has serious credibility issues and we believe this investigation [should] be handled by a more credible agency,” Fresquez’s sister Crystal told councilmembers Tuesday night.

The family argueed Adam’s case isn’t being investigated seriously enough by the local police department. Crystal Fresquez argued Edgewater Police initially told the family her brother was shot on the front side of his body, but an autopsy later revealed he was shot twice in the back. They claim the Edgewater Police never conducted any testing for substances on the man who shot Fresquez.

“I sit here and I come to you all, and I ask you to stand with us and help us to get this out of Edgewater police jurisdiction,” Lena Menez, his mother, told councilmembers. “I'm not asking for anything special. I'm asking for what's right. And that's it.”

The family also takes issue with the length of the investigation and the fact that the man who shot Adam has never been arrested or even identified.

“We believe that four months is far too long to handle a homicide in the city this small with a department this size,” Alexander Landau, a victims’ advocate, told the council. “This is one of the most significant crimes that's occurred here this year. And four months is simply inappropriate.”