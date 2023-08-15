Family wants justice after killing of 27-year-old man outside Aurora gas station

Relatives of Kerris Angel Silva claim the killer is still free and is taunting them on social media.

AURORA, Colo. — Standing in the spot where his nephew was killed, Jose Silva cannot believe that 27-year-old Kerris Angel Silva is gone.

"He was happy all the time. He was a father. Has a young kid. He loved basketball and loved sports," Jose Silva said.

Around 1 a.m. Aug. 5, Kerris Silva was shot and killed outside a gas station in Aurora near the intersection of 33rd Avenue and Peoria Street. More than a week later, Aurora Police have yet to make an arrest.

"Every day you wake up at 5 a.m. hoping that I have a text message from the detective," Jose Silva said. "We have to do better, and I expect better from the Aurora Police Department and I demand that there be an arrest immediately. That's what I want."

Jose Silva said the killer should've been captured by now.

"The Aurora Police Department knows who the suspect is," Jose Silva said.

He claims that the killer has been taunting his family on social media and making threats to them and others.

"It terrifies the family. It makes people scared," Jose Silva said. "You just feel unprotected in a society that is so violent."

Aurora Police released this statement regarding the case:

"We offer our condolences to the Silva Family and will continue supporting them during this tragic time. The investigation into the murder of Kerris Silva is ongoing. Investigators continue following up on every lead and will identify anyone involved in this homicide.

"Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000."

Jose Silva said progress is not happening fast enough.

"We want justice. That's all I want. That's all I want," Jose Silva said.

