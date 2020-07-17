Suspects sought after man fatally assaulted near busy Denver intersection

The deadly incident happened the evening of July 8 near West 14th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help finding out who was responsible for the death of a man who was assaulted the evening of July 8 near West 14th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

According to a Crime Stoppers bulletin distributed by DPD Friday afternoon, the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Gildardo Perez-Fierro.

After Perez-Fierro was assaulted, he was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.

No information about suspects was immediately released.

The area where the deadly incident occurred is not far from the Lakewood Gulch Trail and the Federal/Decatur RTD station.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

