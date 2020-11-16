Reward increased to identify person wanted in deadly Aurora apartment fire

AURORA, Colo. — Investigators are hoping an increased reward will lead them to the identity of the person wanted in connection with a deadly apartment fire in Aurora.
Aurora Police said the reward was increased to $5,000 after the Aurora Reward Fund added $3,000. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 in the case.
A tweet from Aurora Police said people submitting tips can remain anonymous.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, Aurora Fire responded to the apartment building located at 1600 Galena St. in northwest Aurora.
People were reported to be trapped, some were jumping from windows and fire crews had to rescue others, Aurora Fire Rescue said.
Aurora Fire said 13 people overall had been injured. Of those injured, five were taken to the hospital that morning with two people suffering from serious injuries.
At around 8 a.m. on Oct. 30, Aurora Fire said one of the victims had died.
Around 60 people were displaced by the fire, according to fire officials.
Later on Oct. 30, Aurora Fire Rescue said they were looking to identify a person seen leaving the building.
A physical description of the person wasn't released, but the fire department did release a couple of pictures of the wanted person.
Anyone who might know the person in the pictures is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or go to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.
