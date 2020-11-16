Reward increased to identify person wanted in deadly Aurora apartment fire

The fire on Oct. 30 killed one person, injured about a dozen others and displaced around 60 residents.

AURORA, Colo. — Investigators are hoping an increased reward will lead them to the identity of the person wanted in connection with a deadly apartment fire in Aurora.

Aurora Police said the reward was increased to $5,000 after the Aurora Reward Fund added $3,000. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 in the case.

A tweet from Aurora Police said people submitting tips can remain anonymous.

REWARD UPDATE: The Aurora Reward Fund has added an addt'l $3,000 reward for info leading to the identification & prosecution of this suspect. @CrimeStoppersCO is also offering a reward of up to $2,000, bringing the total to $5,000! Tipsters can remain anonymous.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, Aurora Fire responded to the apartment building located at 1600 Galena St. in northwest Aurora.

People were reported to be trapped, some were jumping from windows and fire crews had to rescue others, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

Aurora Fire said 13 people overall had been injured. Of those injured, five were taken to the hospital that morning with two people suffering from serious injuries.

At around 8 a.m. on Oct. 30, Aurora Fire said one of the victims had died.

Around 60 people were displaced by the fire, according to fire officials.

Later on Oct. 30, Aurora Fire Rescue said they were looking to identify a person seen leaving the building.

A physical description of the person wasn't released, but the fire department did release a couple of pictures of the wanted person.

Anyone who might know the person in the pictures is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or go to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Update:

We are looking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in this incident. If you have information please contact: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at

720-913-STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/xXRvzS9nWh — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) October 30, 2020

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

