Crime

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Denver

The incident happened Saturday night in the 5000 block of North Federal Boulevard.

DENVER — A man died when he was struck by a car Saturday night in the 5000 block of North Federal Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

>> The video above aired on Aug. 31, 2020, about a push to keep pedestrian-only streets in Denver.

Police said the man was crossing Federal in the middle of a block near Regis University when the vehicle hit him.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed on the scene and was not injured, DPD said.

DPD said they responded to the call at 10:51 p.m. Saturday. 

It wasn't known what other factors could have played a role in the crash, and DPD hasn't released information on either party. The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's name.

