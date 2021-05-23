Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Denver

DENVER — A man died when he was struck by a car Saturday night in the 5000 block of North Federal Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).
>> The video above aired on Aug. 31, 2020, about a push to keep pedestrian-only streets in Denver.
Police said the man was crossing Federal in the middle of a block near Regis University when the vehicle hit him.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed on the scene and was not injured, DPD said.
DPD said they responded to the call at 10:51 p.m. Saturday.
It wasn't known what other factors could have played a role in the crash, and DPD hasn't released information on either party. The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's name.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.