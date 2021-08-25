Man found dead after report of disturbance in Broomfield

The victim was found deceased following a report of a disturbance around 6:30 a.m. on Sunridge Circle.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — At least one person has died following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Broomfield, according to a tweet from the Broomfield Police Department (BPD).

The agency said the shooting happened at a home in the 2200 block of Sunridge Circle near Highway 287 and Miramonte Boulevard.

Initial 911 calls came in around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, for a report of a disturbance where shots were fired, BPD said.

Officers arrived in the area and located a deceased adult man. BPD said the victim's name will be released later by the coroner's office once his next of kin have been notified.

So far no arrests have been made.

Detectives and crime scene investigators have cleared the scene and are processing evidence and interviewing witnesses. BPD said they would release additional information later Wednesday.

