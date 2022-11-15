Police release photo of vehicle associated with July homicide

The victim was fatally shot in July in the 5400 block of Leyden Street.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are asking members of the public to help them identify a vehicle that's believed to be related to a homicide that happened in July in Commerce City.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. on July 25 when a man who had been at a nightclub near West 6th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Denver arrived at his home in Commerce City.

The victim was confronted by two suspects as he parked his vehicle near his home in the 5400 block of Leyden Street, according to Commerce City Police.

The suspects arrived in the vehicle that is pictured below. It was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and carjacked the victim. The victim's brother came outside to intervene and was fatally shot, police said.

The suspects left the scene, one driving the victim's truck and the other in the car below, which is believed to be a 2004-2008 Acura TL.

The victim's vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck with a lift kit, was found abandoned the same day it was taken, according to police.

If you have information on this crime, you are urged to call the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at 303- 289-3626. You can remain anonymous.

