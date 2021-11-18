2 dead after crash in Park County

CSP said the two who died were in a stolen car.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are confirmed dead after a crash involving a stolen car in Park County Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said they started getting reports of someone driving recklessly on Highway 285 just before 3 p.m., and they sent troopers out to look for the car.

CSP learned about 10 minutes later that the car, which was stolen, had been involved in a head-on crash east of Bailey.

The two people in the stolen car were killed, CSP said. The two people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital, but it's not clear how seriously they were hurt.

CSP said it's not known whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

285 is closed in that area and is expected to stay that way for a while, according to CSP.

