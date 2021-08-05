Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Lakewood

The police said the crash happened at West Colfax Avenue and Oak Street, and an unknown vehicle left the scene.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said it was investigating a hit-and-run crash early Saturday that left a pedestrian dead.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at West Colfax Avenue and Oak Street. LPD said the vehicle involved in the crash fled and that the pedestrian, a man, died at the scene.

Lakewood Police was investigating the circumstances of the crash and was working to get a suspect vehicle description.

Anyone with information was asked to call Jeffcom at 303-980-7300 reference case CR LK21-16810.

Additionally, anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

LPD is investigating an overnight fatal auto-pedestrian crash at W Colfax Ave / Oak St. The adult male pedestrian died on scene and the unknown vehicle fled. Please call Jeffcom with any info at 3-980-7300 reference CR LK21-16810. pic.twitter.com/oIZaAs1C4U — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) May 8, 2021

