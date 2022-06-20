Woman dies after shooting in Denver

Denver police said the shooting happened near 22nd Street and Arapahoe Street on Monday morning.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for the person who shot and killed a woman in downtown Denver on Monday morning.

According to DPD they responded to a shooting near 22nd Street and Arapahoe Street just before 7 a.m. on Monday.

Police said when they arrived on scene they located a woman with gunshot wounds. DPD said the woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

At 10:32 a.m. DPD tweeted that the woman later died from her injuries. Police have not identified who the woman was.

A spokesperson with DPD said no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police are investigating what led up to the incident and gathering suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

