Affidavit details what led to fatal Golden hit-and-run in bar parking lot

A fight broke out involving the suspects before they got into a pickup and drove it into a crowd, killing one and injuring seven, according to the affidavit.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two suspects accused of driving a pickup truck into a group of people outside a bar – killing one and injuring seven – had their first court appearance Monday, while the arrest affidavit in the case reveals what witnesses said led to the hit-and-run crash.

Ruben Marquez, 29, who's suspected of driving the Chevrolet Silverado, and Ernest Avila, 25, who police said owned the pickup and was a passenger, were in custody and appeared in Jefferson County District Court on Monday morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the Rock Rest Lodge, at 16005 Mount Vernon Road. Deputies found eight victims when they arrived. One victim died at the scene, four were taken to hospitals with severe injuries, and three others had minor injuries.

Multiple witnesses described to investigators what led to the crash, according to an affidavit obtained Monday by 9NEWS.

They said an argument broke out between two groups of people in the parking lot, which then escalated into a fistfight. Rock Rest security worked to break up the fight before three of the people involved got into a Chevy pickup.

The driver then accelerated toward a group of people in the parking lot, striking several of them.

"The way he swerved into people was on purpose," one of the witnesses said, according to the affidavit.

After the crash, witnesses said, bystanders ran up to the pickup, which had stopped, and tried to pull the driver out. One of the people in the pickup got out and ran, and a bystander tackled him, according to the affidavit.

One person told investigators said that earlier in the evening in the bar, the two groups involved in the fight had exchanged lighthearted banter about gang issues.

Both of the suspects told law enforcement after their arrests that they were drunk. Avila said he had consumed at least four drinks, and Marquez told a deputy while being taken into custody, "I'm f------ drunk," according to the affidavit.

Marquez, 29, is facing charges of:

First-degree murder

Vehicular homicide

First-degree assault (3 counts)

Second-degree assault (3 counts)

According to police, the truck was registered to Ernesto Avila, 25, who faces eight counts of being an accessory and also leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

The third person who was in the pickup was initially taken into custody but was not facing any charges.

Marquez has a long criminal history dating back more than a decade. His record starts in 2011 and includes a conviction of illegally possessing a weapon and vehicle theft.

Court records show that at the time of the hit-and-run crash, Marquez was on parole for an offense out of Colorado Springs and was under arrest for violation of a protection order. He also was not allowed to possess or consume alcohol or controlled substances.